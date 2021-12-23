Underwater treasure including gold ring found in Israel

On Wednesday, Israeli experts revealed the discovery of a treasure from two shipwrecks off the coast of the Mediterranean, including a gold ring adorned with ancient Christian iconography portraying Jesus Christ.

The treasure was discovered during an underwater examination near the ancient city of Caesarea on the Israeli coast by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The artefacts discovered belonged to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago.

A hefty gold ring with an octagonal-shaped green gemstone was among the finds. A person carrying a sheep on his shoulders was shown inside the gem. The artwork depicts an old Christian icon the ‘Good Shepherd’. In a Facebook post, the Israel Antiquities Authority stated it was a symbol of salvation, as well as human protection and a witness to Jesus’ followers.

In Caesarea, a port city that was historically a significant centre of Christianity, the ring has special significance. The ring, according to Helena Sokolov, curator of the authority’s currency department, shows how Christianity was expanding in third-century Rome.

A red gemstone, hundreds of silver and red coins, figurines, bells, pottery, and metal objects that originally belonged to the ships, such as nails and a smashed iron anchor, were among the other things discovered at the Roman disaster.

According to Jacob Sharvit, the authority chief, the style of artefacts shows the ship was built in Italy. The shipwreck, according to officials, was caused by a severe storm.