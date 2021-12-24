19-year-old conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, bag govt job in Punjab

Sohna and Mohna, conjoined twins from Amritsar, Punjab, have secured a job with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

On December 20, the 19-year-old conjoined twins joined in their new job. Sohna and Mohna, who have an ITI diploma in electrical engineering, would be paid Rs 20,000 per month at first. The twins expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government for giving them this opportunity. ‘We are very glad about the job and have joined on December 20. We thank the Punjab government and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity’, they said.

The twins will be working in the supply control room. Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL said, ‘Sohna-Mohna help us look after the electrical appliances here. The Punjab government has hired them. Sohna got the job and Mohna helps alongside. They have work experience as well’.

Sohna-Mohna were abandoned by their parents following their birth on June 14, 2003, at New Delhi’s Sucheta Kriplani Hospital. They were then sent to AIIMS, where physicians chose not to separate them since doing so may have resulted in the loss of one life as well as vascular and neurological damage to the lower limbs of the survivor.

The Pingalwara was contacted by the physicians at AIIMS, and the infants were taken in on August 15, 2003, and given the names Sohna-Mohna.