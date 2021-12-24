37 killed, 72 injured in ferry fire

Dhaka: At least 37 people lost their lives and 72 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a river ferry named MV Avijan-10 in southern Bangladesh. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Friday off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River.

The ferry was carrying 800 passengers from Dhaka to Barguna. Rescue team have so far recovered 37 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers.

Also Read: Omicron: State government impose night curfew from December 25

Ferries are a most common means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh. In August, at least 21 people were killed when a boat full of passengers and a sand-laden cargo ship collided. Between April and May, 54 were killed in two separate accidents.