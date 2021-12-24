5 RSS activists arrested over SDPI leader Shan’s murder

Alappuzha: Two more people have been arrested in connection with the Alappuzha Shan Murder Case, taking the tally of arrested to 5. Reportedly those arrested were directly involved in the killer gang, and this is the first time that suspects directly involved in the crime in this case have been taken into custody. All the five arrested are reportedly RSS activists, namely Atul, Jishnu, Abhimanyu, Vishnu and Sanad.

Earlier in the day, another RSS activist was arrested for allegedly leaving an ambulance behind the group that killed Shan and preparing an ambulance to escape. Police have arrested Rajendra Prasad and Ratheesh for arranging the car for the accused to flee. The car of the accused was found near the Kanichukulangara temple.

K S Shan, an SDPI leader, was brutally attacked on December 18, while he was on his way back home. On his way home, a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants inflicted around 40 injuries on him leading to his death, police said. Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said. Hours later, BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning. 5 SDPI activists were nabbed in connection with this murder.