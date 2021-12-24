Air bubble service between India and Saudi Arabia to begin from January 1

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the Air Bubble Agreement between India and Saudi Arabia will come into effect from January 1,2022. The Ministry instructed the Director General of Civil Aviation to inform the air carriers about this decision.

At present chartered flights are operating between the two countries. The Indian government had extended the suspension on international flight services due to Omicron variant of Covid-19. Under the new Air Bubble agreement, airlines will now be able to operate services between the two countries in compliance with Covid regulations.

Also Read: UAE imposes ban on entry for passengers from 4 countries

Both the countries had held talks earlier regarding this deal . The Ministry of Civil Aviation has submitted the revised Air Bubble proposal to the General Authority for Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia.

DGCA imposed the ban on March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ban had been extended several times since then. At present, only International passenger flights under the air bubble scheme are operating. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had signed bilateral air bubble agreements with around 25 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. According to the agreement, passenger flights can be operated from India to and from these countries.