Another state imposes night curfew

Surat: The Gujarat government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities in the state. The night curfew will be imposed daily from 11pm to 5am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Meanwhile, 7 new cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 was reported in Gujarat on Thursday. The overall tally of Omicron cases thus surged to 30.

Also Read: Omicron: State government imposes night curfew, strict restrictions

According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, there are 668 active Covid-19 cases in the state. So far, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant.