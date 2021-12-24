Banks to remain closed for 16 days in January

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 16 days in January. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.
Full list of bank holidays:
New Year’s Day: January 1
New Year’s Celebration/Losoong: January 3
Losoong: January 4
Missionary Day: January 11
Birthday of Swami Vivekananda: January 12
Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14
Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15
Thai Poosam: January 18
Republic Day: January 26
Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends
January 2: Sunday
January 8: Second Saturday
January 9: Sunday
January 16: Sunday
January 22 Fourth Saturday
January 23: Sunday
January 30: Sunday
