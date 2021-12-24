Banks to remain closed for 16 days in January

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 16 days in January. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.

Also Read; Omicron: State government impose night curfew from December 25

Full list of bank holidays:

New Year’s Day: January 1

New Year’s Celebration/Losoong: January 3

Losoong: January 4

Missionary Day: January 11

Birthday of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14

Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15

Thai Poosam: January 18

Republic Day: January 26

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

January 2: Sunday

January 8: Second Saturday

January 9: Sunday

January 16: Sunday

January 22 Fourth Saturday

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday