Belgium to close all existing nuclear power plants by 2025: Report

The Belgian government has declared that all current nuclear power reactors would be shut down by 2025. The government made the decision following a night of deliberations on Thursday, December 23. The authorities will examine whether the energy security of the country can be assured if all seven nuclear power facilities close.

According to the Associated Press, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has stated that closing all the existing nuclear power reactors in the country would be inappropriate. De Croo added that if the necessity arises, two nuclear power facilities in Belgium can remain operational.

The government move aims to decommission nuclear power stations that were developed using 20th-century technologies. The Belgian government plans to invest in small modular nuclear reactor research.

The plan to terminate nuclear energy operations began in 2003, but the authorities were unable to complete the contract. Nuclear power facilities emit pollutants into the atmosphere, and governments all around the globe are looking for clean energy to achieve their climate change goals.

The Belgian government aims to invest over 100 million euros in tiny modular reactors, as well as the closing of the old reactors and also investing in new nuclear reactors. The Belgian unit of the French energy corporation Electrabel SA told its staff of its intention to discontinue devoting funds to nuclear power plant longevity. According to reports, the firm is concerned about the amount of time it would take to execute a number of actions to extend the reactors’ operation.