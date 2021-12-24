‘Biggest haul ever’: CBIC unearths Rs 150 Cr cash in Kanpur perfume company raid

Kanpur: Vivek Johri, the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Friday that the cash recovery of approximately Rs 150 crores from searches in Kanpur at several locations related to Trimurti Fragrance is the ‘biggest haul ever’. The teams of CBIC are currently at various premises of businessman Piyush Jain, counting cash.

‘We got the information that Trimurti Fragrances was working without an invoice or tax payment. We searched their three entities and recovered approximately Rs 150 crore cash. This is the biggest recovery ever in the history of CBIC’, Johri was quoted ANI. ‘Ahemdabad unit of DGGI received intelligence that pan masala and G company Trimurti Fragrance, manufacturers of a branded Gutkha, are transporting materials without any invoices and without paying taxes’, Johri said, briefing about the details of the searches.

Also read: UP Polls 2022: Opposition leaders including former home minister joins BJP

He addeed that the DGGI Ahemdabad team started searches on the manufacturer of Pan Masala and their supplier. A transporter and a fragrance company of Unnao were also searched as they were providers of fragrance to the pan masala company, he added. Johri also said that one of the parties involved has accepted the case of tax evasion and has deposited Rs 3 crore for the same, adding that no arrests have been made yet. The CBIC Chairman also informed that counting of the seized cash is underway.