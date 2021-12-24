Central Vista: Last-minute preparations for Republic Day on Rajpath

The Central Vista Complex is getting its final work getting completed in a few days and the whole area is buzzing with activity! Government officials rushed to complete the deadline being 26th Jan. So that the public could see the redesigned Central Vista for the first time. The Central Vista – the nation’s power corridor – will be redeveloped with a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new Prime Minister’s residence and Prime Minister’s office, and a new Vice President’s enclave.

‘Indians have very diverse aesthetic preferences. Some people enjoy very avant-garde tastes, while others prefer very traditional tastes. The icons of our nation must appeal to such a wide range of different tastes. In designing Chandigarh, Corbusier did not have to create a building that would resonate with Indians of all ages – a building they could relate to, find meaningful, and consider their own. In designing New Delhi, Lutyens was required to do so. We are creating architecture that speaks to a wide range of Indians and resonates with them,’ he said.

Over 5,000 workers worked in two shifts on the project, according to an official involved. Officials said that the road and lawns were the first priority to be paved, so the canals and parking lots were separated by fences. ‘Central Vista Avenue will be ready for the parade on Republic Day. Some facilities are to be completed later,’ HCP said in a written statement on December 22. According to an official associated with the project, toilet blocks, bridges over canals, and vending zones will open after the Republic Day Parade.

On December 2, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which oversees the entire project, informed Parliament that 60% of the Central Vista Avenue project, worth Rs 608 crores, had been completed and ‘December 2021’ was the deadline.