Forex Market: Indian rupee surge against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 75.12 against the American dollar, higher by 14 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the Indian currency climbed 28 paise to close at 75.26 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06% to 96.01. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 271.59 crore.