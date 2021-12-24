Hundreds of US flights of Delta and United cancelled due to Covid-19 surge

Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights have been cancelled by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spread and how it may affect flight personnel and their ground staff .

United Airlines, based in Chicago, cancelled 120 flights for Friday, while Delta, based in Atlanta, cancelled roughly 90. Both stated that they were striving to contact passengers in order to prevent them from being stuck at airports.

According to FlightAware, United has cancelled 169 flights on Christmas Eve and Delta has cancelled 127 on Christmas Day.

According to the airline tracking company, 2,029 Christmas Eve flights have been cancelled worldwide, with 448 cancelled in the United States.