IAF fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan; search underway to locate the pilot

New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station. A search operation is on to locate the pilot. The exact location of the crash has not been revealed yet.

‘This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered’, IAF tweeted, confirming the news.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

Several MiG-21 crashes have been reported this year alone. The aircraft has been dubbed ‘flying coffin’ as it makes news regularly for crashes. From 1971 to April 2012, as many as 482 MiG aircraft have met with accidents, killing 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service personnel, and one aircrew, the government had told Parliament in May 2012. The government has claimed that the causes of accidents were both human error and technical defects.