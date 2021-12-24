Malappuram: Minor girl lodges fake complaint against brother for restricting social media use

Malappuram: A minor girl from Malappuram filed a fake harassment complaint against her brother after he questioned the friend circle she developed through social media. The complaint was filed in Malappuram Changaramkulam police station, alleging that her brother had physically abused her multiple times.

The girl was given a mobile phone to attend the online classes. She became active in social media and made many friends through the same. Her brother found this annoying and scolded her. Following this, their family stopped her from using mobile phone. The girl then filed a complaint with the Childline.

The case was handed over to the police from Childline. Based on the girl’s complaint, a case was registered against her brother and he was produced before a magistrate. The CI said that as the statements given by the girl during interrogation were contradictory, they decided to seek the help of a psychologist.

A medical examination indicated that the girl was not physically abused. During counselling, the girl admitted that she was not abused. The investigating officer said that it was decided to investigate the case scientifically as they were receiving many false complaints recently.