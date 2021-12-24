Omicron: State government impose night curfew from December 25

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew in the state. The night curfew will come into effect from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 am in all 75 districts in the state. The decision was taken after considering the Omicron situation at a high-level meeting which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The government also announced that only 200 people will be allowed to attend marriages and social functions. Prior permission from the local authorities are needed for conducting these events. Masks are mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to make sure that traders in the state follow the ‘no mask, no goods’ policy at their establishments.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee surge against US dollar

The government also instructed local authorities to keep a close watch on the health of people coming from outside the state. All passengers coming to the state must be tested and if necessary, must be admitted in hospitals.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat imposed night curfew in the state. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others have imposed restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year.