Omicron: State government imposes night curfew, strict restrictions

Chandigarh: The Haryana government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. The state government also banned gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events till further notice. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review the Omicron threat.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public sector institutions. Also, people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, 2022.

Earlier several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had imposed night curfew. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others have imposed restrictions on celebrations and social gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year.