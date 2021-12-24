Police kill teenager while firing shots at male suspects in Los Angeles

Police authorities in Los Angeles say that they fatally shot a 14-year-old girl inside a clothes store dressing room on Thursday while firing at a suspect who had previously abused a woman.

According to authorities, the male suspect was also killed by the police later. The girl has not been identified.

Around 11:45 a.m., bullets were fired at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

According to Los Angeles police Captian Stacy Spell, officers first responded to allegations of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired. Officers fired shots after seeing the offender attacking another individual, Spell reported.

The suspect was hit by the officers’ rounds and died.

According to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi, one of the shots passed through a dressing room wall and injured the 14-year-old girl. She was later discovered inside by officers.

Investigators aren’t sure if the teenager was in the changing room before the violence started or if she fled in to hide, he added.

According to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the woman suffered moderate to critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. Choi claimed that she had injuries to her head, arms and face.