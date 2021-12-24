Satellite images Show Russia keeps building up forces near Ukraine,

Russia has continued to build up its forces in seized Crimea and around Ukraine in recent weeks, according to new satellite photographs taken by a private US business, while pressuring the US for negotiations on the security guarantees that the Russian government seeks.

The latest pictures from Maxar Technologies, based in the United States, show that Russia has been deploying it’s forces near Ukrainian borders.

On Friday, the Kremlin emphasised that it reserves the right to deploy its own forces on Russian soil as it much as it needs.

Russia also emphasised that the Western countries were conducting provocative military manoeuvres near its borders.