Shah Rukh Khan begins shoot for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resumed filming for his comeback film Pathan. According to recent sources, SRK has reportedly begun shooting for Salman Khan’s upcoming flick, Tiger 3. The Badshah makes a cameo appearance in the film and is said to play a RAW officer.

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be filming Tiger 3 in Mumbai. At some time, he will be joined by Salman Khan for a combo scene shoot for the film. Following the completion of the twelve-day shoot of Tiger 3, SRK will travel abroad to begin work on his much-anticipated film Pathan. Deepika Padukone will also accompany him.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 1st pic of daughter Lilibet on holiday card

In October, Shah Rukh Khan was slated to conclude the outdoor shoot for Pathan in Spain. However, owing to Aryan Khan’s situation, the shoot was postponed. However, now that Aryan has returned home, the celebrity has resumed his career. More information about the film is anticipated.