Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty falls marginally

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices fell on Friday. The losses in banking and auto shares is the reason for the fall of the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 191 points or 0.33% to close at 57,124. 14 out of 15 sector gauges ended lower. NSE Nifty dipped 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,004. Nifty Midcap 100 index plunged 1.05% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index shed 0.52%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was negative as 1,580 shares surged and 1,749 declined.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Asian Paints and Wipro. The top losers in the market were Grasim, NTPC, Eicher Motors, ONGC, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra.