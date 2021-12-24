UK announces  visas for care workers

London: The United Kingdom announced that it will offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period. The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months.

The British government took this decision as the country is witnessing shortage of staffs in social care sector. As per reports, the minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).