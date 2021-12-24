UP Polls 2022: Opposition leaders including former home minister joins BJP

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, leaders of Congress, BSP, SP and RLD including former home minister Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP on Friday. Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency.

According to BJP state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, former home minister and three-time Prayagraj MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP, quitting Congress at a programme held at the latter’s headquarters here. Former BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), RLD’s Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor), BSP’s Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), and founder member of SP Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan, were among those who joined the party on Friday, Dubey said. Retired IPS officer Gurbachan Lal was also inducted into the BJP, he added.

While joining, the leaders expressed faith in the nationalist policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added.

