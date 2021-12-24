US to lift  travel restrictions imposed on 8 countries

New York: The US administration will lift the travel restrictions on eight southern African countries. The United States on November 29 barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the country has recommended the decision by the US government. ‘The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted’, said White House spokesman Kevin Munoz .

At present, foreign passengers coming from these eight countries are banned from entering the USA. This entry ban will be lifted from 12:01 a.m. ET on December 31.