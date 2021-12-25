Baby born with organs outside the body in UK due to a rare condition

Being a parent is a unique experience in one’s life. Every parent on the planet wants their child to be healthy and happy. Ashlie Fowler, 29, had similar hopes for her baby, but when she was 12 weeks pregnant, she received devastating news. Gastroschisis is a disorder that Ashlie’s baby has been diagnosed with. According to sources, the infant was born with this dangerous medical problem and had to spend three weeks in the hospital. He is currently at home with his family. The parents have given the child the name Koa.

As per Ashlie, in Hawaiian, Koa denotes fighter or warrior and before they discovered he had this physical problem, she and her partner had given the child this name.

Koa appears to have been blessed by the holy divine, as he has remained a fearless combatant. Ashlie had no notion what the medical phrase meant at first. She breathed a sigh of relief, though, when physicians told her that they were certain the child would be well.

Also Read: Microchip that stores COVID-19 vaccine pass under users’ skin made by Swedish firm

Koa was breech, therefore Ashlie had to have a C-section. According to the mother, all of Koa’s organs had to be placed in a bag because physicians didn’t want them to lose heat or become contaminated. She couldn’t stop herself from thanking the hospital workers for taking such good care of her kid.

For those unfamiliar, Gastroschisis is a medical disorder in which a baby’s intestines are seen outside of his or her body. The intestines escape through a passage just below the belly button. It doesn’t matter how big or little the hole is. Organs such as the stomach and liver can also be present outside the body, in addition to the intestines. This issue occurs when the muscles that help in the construction of the baby’s abdominal wall are not fully developed during the early stages of pregnancy.