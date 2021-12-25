Bhutan begins COVID-19 booster programmes

Bhutan has begun administering COVID-19 booster doses to senior citizens and priority groups in an effort to stave off the Omicron variant, according to health ministry officials.

Those 65 and older, international travellers, health workers, chronic illness patients and all adults living in ‘high risk’ locations are also eligible, according to officials.

In a report, public service broadcaster BBS stated, ‘Bhutan becomes the first country in the South Asian region to deliver booster dosages.’

Bhutanese officials claimed that they expected to vaccinate about 228,000 people in a week.

‘Mix and match is encouraged even for the booster, given its increased efficacy,’ Sonam Wangchuk, an official with the Royal Centre for Disease Control (RCDC), was reported in the Kuensel newspaper as saying.