Emirates Airlines suspends flights from 3 countries

Dubai: Emirates Airlines suspended all inbound flights from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania until further notice. The national air carrier of Dubai announced that the suspension will come into force from December 26. Passenger flights from Dubai to these three countries will remain unaffected.

On Thursday, The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE had announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30am.

The airline said that affected customers can hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.