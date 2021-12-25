Former GJM leader Binay Tamang joins TMC

Kolkata: Former leader of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Binay Tamang joined the ruling Trinamool Congress. He had quit the GJM earlier this year. he joined TMC along with Rohit Sharma, an ex-legislator of the GJM. Both of them were handed over TMC flags by state ministers Moloy Ghatak and Bratya Basu.

Also Read: FIS Alpine Skiing Competition: India skier Aanchal Thakur wins bronze

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a ‘dynamic and visionary leader’, Tamang said he would like to see her as a prime ministerial candidate in 2024.

Polls to the 45-member GTA are likely to be held early next year. The last election to the semi-autonomous council was held in 2012.