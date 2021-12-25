India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 141 crore

New Delhi: The overall Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 141 crore mark in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 66.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As per the data released by the ministry, 7189 new Covid-19 cases and 7286 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stand at 342,23000. The recovery rate is at 98.40%.

At present there are 77,000 active cases in the country. This constitute 0.22% of the country’s total positive cases. This is the lowest since March last year.