DH Latest NewsDH NEWSInternational

Malaysia flood: 41 dead, 8 missing

Dec 25, 2021, 06:45 am IST

The death toll from catastrophic seasonal floods in Malaysia has climbed to 41, with eight others still missing, said authorities.

According to previous report, the floodwaters took the lives of 27 people.  At present, the authorities reported the death of  26 men, 13 women, and two children. ‘Of the 41 deaths, 25 were recorded in Selangor, 15 in Pahang, and one male in Kelantan’, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains and thunder storms in the coastal states of Terengganu, Pahang  and Kelantan on Saturday.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 25, 2021, 06:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button