Malaysia flood: 41 dead, 8 missing

The death toll from catastrophic seasonal floods in Malaysia has climbed to 41, with eight others still missing, said authorities.

According to previous report, the floodwaters took the lives of 27 people. At present, the authorities reported the death of 26 men, 13 women, and two children. ‘Of the 41 deaths, 25 were recorded in Selangor, 15 in Pahang, and one male in Kelantan’, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains and thunder storms in the coastal states of Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan on Saturday.