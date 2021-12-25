More Tiananmen Square memorials removed from Hong Kong universities

Following the destruction of a sculpture honouring the victims of the crackdown at another institution this week, two more Hong Kong universities removed public memorials to the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations in Beijing on Friday.

The removals at Chinese University and Lingnan University in the global financial capital came as officials tightened their grip on the country’s national security regulations.

Human rights activists claim that the law is being used to crush civil society, imprison democracy activists, and restrict basic freedoms, but officials claim that the security measures have restored order following huge protests in 2019.

A 6.4-meter (20-foot) bronze statue of the ‘Goddess of Democracy’ carrying a torch aloft was taken from a public plaza at Chinese University just before daybreak.