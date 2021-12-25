Omicron fear: Microsoft to drop out of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show

Microsoft (MSFT.O) has become the second big tech company to physically withdraw from next month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) amid concerns about the spreading Omicron variant, the Verge reported. Microsoft will not attend CES in person in Las Vegas in early January, joining other companies such as General Motors Co (GM.N) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google.

The event will still be held in person from January 5-8 with ‘strong safety measures in place,’ such as vaccination requirements, masking, and the availability of COVID-19 tests, said CES officials on Thursday. Microsoft will have a digital presence for both the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and the Automotive Press Kit.