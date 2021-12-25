Omicron: State government revises night curfew timings

Guwahati: Assam government changed the night curfew timings in the state. The new timing will be in force from December 26. From Sunday, the curfew will remain in effect from 11:30 pm to 6:00 am. There will be no night curfew on December 31.

According to the new order, all the work places, business/commercial establishments, Dine in Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will remain open up to 10.30 PM.

Religious places are allowed to operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour for iconic places and 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places.

Meanwhile, 93 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state taking the overall tally to 6,20,025. Two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,155.