On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis urges the world to look beyond the lights and remember the poor

On Friday, Pope Francis, who leads the world’s Roman Catholics into Christmas, warned that those who are apathetic to the poor offend God, imploring everyone to ‘look beyond all the lights and decorations’ and remember the poorest and neediest.

The Pope said a solemn vigil Mass for roughly 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, with participation in the Mass, limited by COVID-19 to about a quarter of the size of pre-pandemic years.

Italy revealed a second consecutive day tally of COVID-19 cases minutes before the Christmas Eve Mass began, with new infections reaching 50,599.

The Pope, dressed in white, focused his homily on the fact that Jesus was born with nothing.