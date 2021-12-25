Smuggled gold worth Rs 24.32 lakh seized

Jaipur: The Air Customs officials at the Jaipur international AIrport recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 24.32 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

The officials while examining his luggage in the x-ray machine found images of some objects inside the trimmer. On dismantling the trimmer, four gold biscuits of 99.99% purity duly packed by black carbon plastic sheet of multilayers were found and one small gold buscit of purity of 99.99% was found separately packed in black Carbon plastic Sheet.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962.