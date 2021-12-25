Sperm whale vomit worth Rs 4crore seized

Bengaluru: Karnataka police arrested three persons and seized over 4 kg ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 4 crore. The accused had brought Ambergris from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru.

Ambergris which means grey amber in French, also known as floating gold, is a waxy substance that originates from the digestive system of the sperm whales. Ambergris floats around in the ocean for decades, where it hardens and becomes valuable. It is used in the high-end fragrance industry.

Also Read: State government bans unvaccinated people from public places from January 1

In another case, the Karnataka police seized 15 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six people in connection with the case.