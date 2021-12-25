University in UAE announces new timings

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid University (MBRU) of Medicine and Health Sciences in the UAE has announced new timings. The MBRU announced that it will shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend mode from January 1.

MBRU will operate on a four-and-a-half-day work week, Monday through Friday, with Friday being a half-day, operating remotely.

Earlier schools in the country had decided to move to a four-day workweek from 2022.

The UAE Government had revised the workweek timings. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.