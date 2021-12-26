2 policemen injured in grenade attack by terrorists

Srinagar: Two policemen were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party in Pulwama main Chowk. The injured policemen have been hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of security forced killed a terrorist affiliated with outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) in an encounter in the Srigufwara area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area. He was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.

Also Read: Islamic State terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag

Earlier on Saturday, 4 terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police and security forces in Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession.