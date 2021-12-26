27 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

The bodies of 27 migrants, including a baby and two women, washed up on shore in western Libya, according to the country’s Red Crescent, in the latest tragedy involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in search of a better life in Europe.

The bodies were discovered late Saturday in two separate locations in Khoms, a coastal town approximately 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Tripoli, according to the Red Crescent’s statement. Three migrants were rescued and search attempts for the remaining refugees were underway, according to the report.

The Red Crescent shared photos of victims drifting in the Mediterranean Sea, which were being placed in black burial bags by its workers.