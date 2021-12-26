4 arrested for kidnapping employer’s son in Delhi

Eight days after the 18-year-old Kinshuk Aggarwal, son of a banquet hall owner Vikas Aggarwal, from northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh was kidnapped outside Ghazipur flower market at gun point and released later after paying Rs 50 lacs as ransom, the Delhi Police arrested four people, including the businessman’s employee, her mother, and her boyfriend. The accused were identified as Richa Sabarwal, her mother Anita, her boyfriend Gurmeet Singh, and Kamal Bansal, police said.

The police also identified the victim as Kinshuk Aggarwal, whose father Vikas Aggarwal owns a banquet facility on GT Karnal Road in northwest Delhi. The family resides in the Shalimar Bagh area. A case of kidnapping for ransom was registered on December 18 at 3.45 pm, when Vikas Aggrawal informed the Patparganj Industrial Area police station that his son had been kidnapped at gunpoint from Gazipur flower market and was released later after paying Rs 50 lacs as ransom. Two teams were formed to investigate the case. The teams scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras on the car’s route between Ghazipur and Paschim Vihar, covering nearly 70 kilometres.