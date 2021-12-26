5-day ‘Nadi Utsav’ to begin today

Gujarat’s inaugural five-day ‘Nadi Utsav’ (river festival) will begin on Sunday. The state government of Gujarat announced earlier this week that the festival, which runs till December 30, will honour three major rivers of the state: the Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati. Several related events will take place in four different locations throughout the festival.

‘In the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, the opening ceremony will be held on the banks of the Tapi river in Surat. Similar functions will also take place on the banks of the Narmada in Bharuch and Garudeshwar, and that of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad’, said Gujarat education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani, on December 22, while announcing the festival.

Various religious and cultural events will be held on the banks of the rivers during the course of these five days. Aarti, marathons, lectures, cleanup drives, and awareness campaigns are among them. The celebrations will conclude with a ‘maha-aarti’ on the banks of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, which will also be attended by CM Patel.