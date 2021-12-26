Air India issues important advisory for passengers

Muscat: The national air carrier of India, Air India has issued an important advisory for passengers. Air India has rescheduled 10 flights to and from Oman. The airline has rescheduled flights due to network shutdown between 5pm and 8pm on 27 December at Muscat International Airport.

List of flights rescheduled:

AI 985 that departs on 27 December from Muscat to Mumbai will now leave at 19:45 hrs, and arrive in Muscat at 21:15.

The Muscat-Ahmedabad flight (AI 1976) will depart from Oman at 22:00 and arrive in India at 2am. The return flight has now been scheduled for the morning of 28 December, departing at 3am and arriving at 4am.

AI 1984, from Muscat to Mumbai, will depart Muscat at 5am on the morning of 28 December, and arrive in India just a few minutes after nine.

The Delhi-Muscat flight has been rescheduled for 20:10 hrs on 27 December, with the flight arriving in Oman at 22:15. The return flight will take off at 23:00 hrs, and arrive in the Indian capital 10 minutes before four o’clock in the morning.

Four Air India Express flights have also been rescheduled.

IX 117 from Delhi to Muscat will now depart from India at 20:50 hrs, arriving in Muscat at 22:30 on 27 December.

Muscat-Kochi route will begin at 23:15 on 27 December, arriving in India a few minutes before 4:30am. Another flight from Kerala (Kannur-Muscat on IX 713), will leave India at 20:30 on 27 December, and arrive in Muscat at a quarter to 11 at night. The return flight will depart at 23:30 hrs, and arrive in Kannur at a quarter to five the next day.