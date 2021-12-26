‘American soldiers fled in the dark of the night’: Taliban leader warns US not interfere in Afghan affairs

Kabul: A senior member of Taliban-led Afghanistan government on Sunday warned the United States not to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, stating that ‘it is an independent country and it is making decisions independently’. According to a Tolo News report, the deputy minister of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai pointed out the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram Airfield in August and claimed that ‘American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night’.

He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades for Afghanistan in which Afghans are making their decisions independently, as per the local media outlet.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years in mid-August, most Afghans want to leave the war-torn nation as they fear repercussions from the group as well as dread the previous regime of the Taliban. The Afghan economy going from bad to worse since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, and it could shrink by 30 per cent or more in the coming months, International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned.