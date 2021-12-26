Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 98.40% in India

New Delhi: 6987 new Covid-19 cases along with 162 deaths and 7,091 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry the total recoveries reached to 3,42,30,354. The recovery rate stands at 98.40%, which is the highest since March 2020.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,79,682. At present there are 76,766 active cases. More than 141.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 67,19,97,082 samples have been tested up to December 25 for Covid-19. Of these 9,45,455 samples were tested on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.74% percent. It has remained below 2% for the last 83 days. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.62%. It has remained below 1% for the last 42 days.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 422 Omicron cases. In this 130 are recovered. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.