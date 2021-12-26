Delhi’s air quality slipped to the ‘severe’ category, AQI at 430

Delhi’s air quality again slipped to the ‘severe’ category, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 430, on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth day in a row.

So far this year, the national capital has recorded 23 days of ‘severe’ air quality. In November, it had 11 such days, the highest in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board began tracking air quality data in 2015.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded ‘good,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 is considered ‘severe.’

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a cloudy sky with light rain. The highest and lowest temperatures are expected to settle at 22 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.