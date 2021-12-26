Director Ranjith selected as Chalachitra Academy Chairman; MG Sreekumar to head Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

Thiruvananthapuram: Filmmaker Ranjith has been selected as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Singer M G Sreekumar will be the chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. The CPM secretariat meeting decided to consider them for these positions.

Also read: ‘Minnal Murali’ tops Netflix’s ‘Top 10’ list in India

The government order regarding the same will be released soon. Currently, director Kamal is serving as the incumbent chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He was selected as the chairman in 2016. KPAC Lalitha currently holds the position of the chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.