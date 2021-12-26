Global economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: Report

The world’s economic output will surpass $100 trillion for the first time next year, and China will take a little longer to overtake the United States as the top economy in the world, a report showed on Sunday. China will replace the United States as the world’s top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year’s World Economic League Table report, British consultancy Cebr predicted.

According to Cebr, India is on track to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to reclaim its position as the world’s sixth-largest economy.

‘The key challenge for the 2020s is how global economies deal with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the United States,’ said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams. The report also showed that, Germany will overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033 and by 2036, Russia could become a Top 10 economy, while Indonesia appears to be on track to finish ninth in 2034.