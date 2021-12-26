India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 141.37 crore

New Delhi: More than 141.27 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has also updated that more than 32.90 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Union government launched vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. The second phase to vaccinate frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February and third phase for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1. Vaccination for people aged 45 and above began on April 1 and for above 18 on May 1.

Over 66.19 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far. In the last 24 hours, more than 9.45 lakh tests were conducted.