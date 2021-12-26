Islamic State terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: One terrorist affiliated with outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has been killed in an encounter in the Srigufwara area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area. He was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.

‘Anantnag Encounter Update: Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag. He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara’, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Saturday, 4 terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in Tral area of Awantipora while two terrorists were also killed in an encounter by Police and security forces in Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession.