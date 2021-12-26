LA Palma volcano eruption sees an end after three months of destruction

On Saturday, scientists proclaimed the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma to be officially stopped, letting locals to breathe a sigh of relief nearly 100 days after the volcano began spewing lava, rock and ash and upended the lives of hundreds.

After erupting on September 19, the volcano fell silent on Monday, December 13, but authorities waited until Christmas Day to proclaim the all-clear, fearful of instilling false hope.

‘What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over,’ Julio Perez, regional security commander for the Canary Islands, said during a press conference on Saturday.

Lava flowed down the mountainside during the eruption, devouring houses, churches and many of the island’s banana plantations, which account for about half of the island’s economy. Despite the destruction of property, no one has lost their life.