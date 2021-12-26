Ludhiana court blast: Delhi special cell team visits the spot

A heavy police deployment was seen at the Ludhiana district court complex, two days after a bomb exploded within its premises. The Delhi special cell team, in connection with the recent blast at the Rohini Court in Delhi, also headed to the district court complex in Ludhiana to inspect the crime scene. In a similar incident, on December 9, an improvised explosive device (IED), packed in a steel tiffin box and hidden inside a laptop bag exploded inside a Delhi courtroom. On December 24, a team from Jammu’s Central Reserve Police Force also examined the district court complex in Ludhiana.

No one was allowed near the blast scene and the area surrounding the compound was cordoned off.